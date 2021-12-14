Be A Santa To A Senior seeks volunteers to wrap gifts for seniors from the community

Small acts of kindness can make a huge difference in the life of local seniors this holiday season.

Be A Santa To A Senior is looking for volunteers to wrap dozens of gifts bought from the community.

Throughout Erie trees are placed at local businesses with names of seniors and the gifts they would like to receive this holiday season.

In a time where COVID has caused so much isolation within the senior living community, this act of kindness can brighten the day of many seniors.

“Holidays in itself is a hard time for a lot of individuals and then you throw in COVID with it. So I think that this program in itself acknowledging the seniors in our community means more to them than ever especially now during our hard times,” said Kolby Gannoe, PRG Coordinator for Be A Santa For A Senior.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations: