Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act Theater presents “What’s Susan’s Secret?”

The Cider Mill Inn is an old, rustic and somewhat run down country inn owned and operated by an endearing elderly couple, Michael and Susan Edwards. At first they appear to be bordering on senility. We quickly learn that they are very clever con artists, preying on their unsuspecting guests, by advertising huge discounts to various tradesmen. Using an elaborate check-in form with duplicate copies, guests are, in fact, signing a work contract, requiring them to perform various tasks and improvements at the inn. Over the course of three weekends, plumbers, tile layers, carpenters and electricians are recruited to do work they never expected. Shows take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are available online here.

First Fridays in Corry

First Fridays are held on the first Friday of every month from May – December. A portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse drawn wagon rides and more! May 5 – Cinco De Mayo & Au Chocolat. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. More information is available on the City of Corry website.

PACA presents: SPOOKS

It’s 1986, and mad dogs are terrorizing Erie’s eastside. The Skowronski sisters have gathered for a blessing of the family home, but… A ghostly presence disrupts the ceremony and demands an airing of the family’s “horrible secret”. The sisters’ dilemma: Just exactly whose horrible secret is it? — SPOOKS is written by local playwright Richard Boler. Shows are set to take place May 6 and 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. and May 8 at 2 p.m. Tickets are available on the PACA website.

National Travel and Tourism Week Open House

Residents are invited to browse through various tables representing Erie’s tourism industry and learn about the importance of the tourism industry. Light refreshments, prizes, gift baskets. First 25 people receive a VisitErie goodie bag. The event is free for all in attendance and takes place Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. More information is available on their website or by calling the center at 814-454-1000.

Pride Prom

NWPA Pride Alliance is proud to host Erie’s first ever Queer Adult Prom on Saturday May 6th at the Ambassador Banquet and Conference Center Garden Atrium and Terrace. The Prom will begin at 7 PM and conclude at 10pm. This event is open to anyone 18 years of age and older. Appetizers and cash bar (21+ only) will be available. Music will be provide by DJ Dave Rapp. For the safety of those in attendance security has been hired. More information is available on the NWPA Pride Alliance website.

Save the Rhino Day

help us save the chubby unicorns! How much does a rhino eat? What are their horns made out of? How many are left in the wild?! Join us for this event celebrating rhino conservation! We will have fun activities (rhino ring toss anyone?), info tables (find out what rhinos eat and play with!), and Mini Behind-the-Scenes tours where you can even meet the Erie Zoo’s Southern white rhinos Bill & Bumper (from 10:30am-1:30pm only)! Tickets for behind-the-scenes tours will be available at the front gate for purchase for $15 per person. More information is available on the Erie Zoo website.

Wildflower Walk

Experience the magic of Asbury Woods’ spring wildflowers on this hike through our property with a Naturalist. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and costs $5 per person. More information can be found on the Asbury Woods website.

Drop in and Discover – Animal Meet and Greet: Turtles!

Discover some of the Asbury Woods Ambassador Animals – Our box turtles! Learn all about these shell-backed reptiles, meet a box turtle up close, and create your own simple box turtle drawing to take home. The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and you can learn more on the Asbury Woods website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Featuring Denny and Heather Acoustics – Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events.