Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

North East Arts Council Arts Immersion Day

Join the North East Arts Council for their Arts Immersion Day on Sunday, Nov. 6! Included with registration are your choice of a total of three 1.45 hr classes, and a full lunch. You can find out more from their website.

Holiday Craft and Gift Festival

Get a jump on your Holiday Shopping at the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival on Nov. 5 and 6! There will be a large array of vendors displaying their unique wares for you to decorate your home for the season or buy that one-of-a-kind holiday gift. Learn more about this event here.

Wurst Party Ever

Enjoy Beers, Brats and Bands at Peek’n Peak’s eighth annual German Beer Festival. Taste beers from 42 taps, dine on authentic German foods and dance the night away with the massive 26-piece German Band! This year’s event is guaranteed to be the Wurst Party yet! Learn more about this event from their website or by calling 716-355-4141.

Erie Philharmonic presents “The Empire Strikes Back”

This is an extraordinary way to experience a classic film. To hear the Erie Philharmonic perform the complete score in real-time, coordinated with the action and dialogue is a sensory thrill ride. Tickets can be found here.

Blushing Beasts Trivia Night

Who doesn’t want to know more about how the birds and the bees do their thing! Join Asbury Woods for a fun-loving interactive trivia night on Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., featuring fascinating and unusual animal mating facts from all aspects of the animal kingdom. More information about this event can be found on their website or by calling 814-864-5356.

Lake Erie Wine Country Wine Harvest Weekends

Enjoy wine & food sample pairings at the Lake Erie Wine Country Wine Harvest Weekends from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 4 to 6. Tickets to paid events include an event wine glass, and a gift or additional $5 voucher. Choose your own itinerary, after ticket pick-up at your host winery, visit the wineries in any order you wish. You can find more information on their website.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

Celebrate at the 41st Annual “A Canterbury Feast”, the original medieval musical comedy at the Station Dinner Theater. All NEW mystical and magical evening at the longest-running dinner theatre in the U.S.A. where Knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform, but also serve your meal! Show dates run from Nov. 4 to 19. Tickets are available online or by calling 814-864-2022.

All An Act presents “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Welcome to the opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. The show runs Nov. 4 to 27th and tickets are available online here or by calling 814-450-8553.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters play against the North Bay Batallion on Nov. 5. Taking place prior to National Veterans Awareness Week, the Otters will stand and salute the brave military men & women who have fought for our freedoms for Military Appreciation Night. Claim your tickets online or by calling 814-455-7779.