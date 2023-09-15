Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Weekend stance against Richmond Flying Squirrels. Friday is the Erie Pinatas promotion, Sat – hooded pullover giveaway, Sun is Family Fun day. Tickets are available at the ticket booth, online or by calling (814) 456-1300.

Kellar’s presents Lucas Bohn

Lucas Bohn is energetic with an edge. The perfect blend of schoolboy charm and bad-boy charisma, his comedy is both smart and audacious. Purchase tickets on Kellar’s website.

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of Carole King, from her early days as a Brooklyn teenager struggling to enter the record business to her years as a chart-topping music legend. Beautiful covers the pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her chart-busting success with Tapestry. Tickets are available online.

Newsboys

Newsboys are one of the biggest bands in Christian music history, having sold more than 10 million records across 23 recordings and garnering boundless accolades. Learn more about buying your tickets here.

Gallery Night

The Erie Art Museum is the hub for Gallery Night! Visit all your favorite local galleries and stop by for live music by Optimistic Apocalypse and an artist demo with printmaker Alex Anthes. Celebrate the opening of Las Calles de Oaxaca and Revolución Chicha. There is no admission charge for Gallery Night, though donations are welcomed! You can find more details here.

Erie Cemetery Tours – African American Trailblazers

Celebrate the lives and achievements of some of Erie’s Black trailblazers who paved the way for later generations working for better lives and against racial injustice. Learn about their achievements and how they paved the way against racial injustice. Meet at the inside entrance of the Erie Cemetery. Learn more about this event online.

11th Annual Cardboard Boat Regatta

Great fun for all ages!Fastest time award, Kid Crews, Adult crews, Most dramatic sinking, most creative and more awards! Anyone can come watch for free! Come out and cheer on your favorite cardboard crew! Food, drinks, merch, and raffles will be available all day at the event. Tours of the BMC building, including viewing of the Schooner Porcupine, will be open throughout the day. Additional event details can be found here.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long lasting memories worth repeating. Learn more on the farm’s website.

Sensory-Friendly Cruise on the Scallywags

Join the crew of Scallywags for a fun family adventure and sensory friendly event including dressing like a pirate, games, water cannons and more. Climb aboard by booking your spot here.

Scions of Britain All British Car Gathering

Join the Scions of Britain British Motoring Group of Erie for the 30th annual All British Car Gathering on the beautiful banks of Lake Erie. Event includes Dash Plaques for first 75 British Cars, 50/50, large prize raffle, apparel sales. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase. Admission for public is free, British Car Registration is $2.00 Drive it, Drag it, or just come talk about it! More details can be found here.