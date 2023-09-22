Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

North East Wine Fest

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample more than 100 different wines, enjoy the sounds of dozens of local entertainers and meander through hundreds of craft and exhibitor tents.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Groups, families and friends enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting the sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Enjoy a variety of activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 20 activities and attractions at the farm, guests create long lasting memories worth repeating.

Kellar’s presents comedy hypnotist David Anthony

David will invite anyone who wants to get hypnotized to join him and fill the 15-20 chairs that are on stage. In just a few moments your friends and the rest of the volunteers fall into a hypnotic trance. Then the fun begins! It is comedy like no other. Mainly because YOU and YOUR FRIENDS are the stars of the show!

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical

BEAUTIFUL tells the inspiring true story of Carole King, from her early days as a Brooklyn teenager struggling to enter the record business to her years as a chart-topping music legend. Beautiful covers the pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music, to her chart-busting success with Tapestry.

Station Dinner Theater presents “A Canterbury Feast”

The knaves & Wenches take you back to 1492 and not only perform BUT also serve your meal! All “a la” no utensils. Drink Hail at “The Feast”! Featuring an all-new show!

Erie Philharmonic presents “A Night at the Opera”

Venture into an enchanting night of opera as we present the rich and passionate voice of legendary baritone Eric Owens, accompanied by the soul-stirring harmonies of the Philharmonic Chorus. This performance promises to weave together the dramatic and riveting narratives of iconic operas, including Tosca, Aida, Turandot, Götterdämmerung and more,

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Featuring: Shadyside. Pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase at each of these family-friendly events.