Be a Tourist - Events this weekend around the area Video

It's time, once again, to be a tourist in your own back yard. JET 24 and Visit Erie have teamed up and found some events for you to check out.

Squads will 'Bring it On' at the Erie Winter Beach Blast Cheer and Dance Championship at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Skate down to the Erie Insurance Arena to see the Erie Otters take on Owen Sound.

Enjoy one of Arundel Cellar's free concerts with wine and appetizers in North East.

And, the Erie Art Museum is helping you get in touch with your inner artist this weekend with their Second Sunday event. Joining us to talk about it is Carissa Brandt from the Erie Art Museum...

Second Sunday is this Sunday, January 13th at the EAM. It runs from 2-4pm and admission is pay what you wish.