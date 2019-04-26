Be a tourist – Gallery Night, a Family Gardening Workshop, Arbor Day celebrations and more…

It’s time once again to be a tourist in your own backyard. JET 24 and Visit Erie have teamed up and found some events for you to check out.

Start your weekend off by heading to one, or many, of the area art galleries for Gallery Night. From 7pm until 10pm, you can enjoy art pieces at any of the local galleries.

Saturday, grow together at the family gardening workshop at Frontier Park. From 10am until 11:30am, play in the dirt with your family and learn handy gardening tips.

And, finally, today is Arbor Day. From 4pm-5:30pm, you can celebrate the holiday by joining LEAF at Frontier Park and planting a tree.

Today is Arbor Day, a day dedicated to planting trees and revitalizing our Earth, something LEAF strives to do every day in the community. This evening at Frontier Park, celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees from 4-5:30pm. And, tomorrow morning, expand your gardening knowledge at Frontier Park at 10am.

Joining us to talk about this is Vern Peterson.

To learn more, you can go to leaferie.org.