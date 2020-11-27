Be a tourist in your own back yard with these local events this Thanksgiving weekend

Looking for some fun plans this month? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place in November.

Home Port Erie Driving Tour

This event began on October 1st and will be taking place all throughout the month of November. The Erie community is invited to partake in the 2020 Hagen History Center Homeport Erie Driving Tour. This event is a socially distant spin off of the history center’s usual historic homes walking tour that takes place each Fall. This event is an online driving tour that will continue through the month of November. For more information on this event call 814-454-1813 or click here to visit their website.

Festival of Trees Drive-Thru Event

Experience will immerse friends and families into the spirit of the season and will include beautiful light displays, visits to rooms in Santa’s Castle, live reindeer and fun takeaways. This event will take place from November 27th to the 29th each night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Fairview Business Park. For parties that involve one to ten guests, the cost for this event will be $20 per vehicle. For parties 11 to 30 guests, the cost for this event will be $40 per vehicle. For more information about this event visit their festival website.

Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club Presents Comedian Kirk Bogos and Magician Michael Misko

With a finely dulled with and the experience from the 60’s and 70’s for 17 years, Cleveland comedy veteran Kirk Bogos has been making a name for himself from coast to coast as he features and headlines at comedy clubs, theaters and performs at corporate events and special functions. Bogos worked with some of the country’s top touring professionals, has appeared in the Marvel blockbuster, “The Avengers” as “Man Getting Out of Bus.” He’s been heard on XM/Sirius Satellite’s “Raw Dog Comedy” channel. And was one of the winners at The World Series of Comedy in Boston and moved on to perform at the Main Event in Las Vegas. Magician Michael Misko is a magician, comedian, and cracker of wise who brings you a unique blend of deft sleight-of-hand magic and charming, wry, comedy, peppered with a hefty dose of rapier wit! Michael is an internationally award-winning magician whose performances have taken him around the world! Michael’s brand of comedy magic is fast-paced, non-stop, and squeaky clean. In this action-packed evening of side-splitting comedy and world-class sleight-of-hand, there promises to be more fun, amazement, and good-humored jocularity than there are hyphens in this paragraph. This magic and comedy duo will be at Kellar’s Magic and Comedy Club on November 27th and 28th. Each show is at 7 p.m. for more information or to purchase tickets visit their website, or call 814-461-0911.

Spirit Night at Five & 20

The next Spirit Night will take place on November 27th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. over at Five & 20 Spirts and Brewing. Spirit night is your chance to enjoy new cocktails over at Mazza Chautauqua Cellars / Five & 20 Spirits and Brewing over in Westfield NY. Mazza Wineries is also a local winery located in North East, PA. This event is your chance to enjoy any of the eight cocktails at the special price of $5.20. This event offers small, build-your-own charcuterie offerings available (meats, cheeses, crackers), Stay tuned on their website for other food offerings throughout the season. Wine & beer by the glass are also available. Guests are required to wear a mask whenever they are not seated and are asked to continue to follow social distancing guidelines. The max group size is currently six people as table seating is available for this event. For more information, visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

“Every Woman” Mannequin Exhibit

“Every Woman” is a league of women voters/Erie County 2020 Suffrage Centennial Project that was developed to help Erie County commemorate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment as well as to celebrate the diversity of the Erie community. The project is meant to place a focus on voting and remind all of Erie citizens that voting is not only a right that was hard fought for by many, but also a responsibility. This exhibit will be taking place starting on November 20th and ending on November 30th running on a Thursday through Friday basis. The exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watson Curtze Mansion. For more information on this event visit the website or call 814-454-1813.

Victorian Holidays

Join the Hagen History Center in celebrating an extended Victorian holiday! Take a virtual tour of the Hagen History Center’s Watson-Curtze Mansion. Check out the Griswold Cast Iron & Watson family china on the first floor, Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry’s Sword on the second floor and Mr. Watson’s Billiard Room on the third floor. Come explore beautiful and intricate holiday displays throughout the Watson-Curtze Mansion. Admission for this event is free. This event will be taking place from November 27th to December 20th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. over at the Hagen History Center/Watson-Curtze Mansion. For more information on this event visit the website, or call 814-454-1813.

Shop Small on the Hill

Come shop at the unique local shops and eateries in Erie’s very own Hill District. Even buying the smallest item will give back to the place you call home this holiday season. Although the times are tough, there is still Shop Small Saturday to help celebrate the holiday. This event will take place on November 28th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over on the Shops on the Hill located on Peach Street between 26th and 24th Street. For more information on this event, please visit their Facebook page.

20 Days of Downtown D’Lights

The Erie Downtown Partnership is proud to unveil our plans for the 2020 Holiday season in the form of a campaign that aims to support the small business community. The 20 Days of d’Lights campaign will highlight small businesses downtown in a series of videos sharing their specials, safety procedures, and how they have decorated for the Holidays. The campaign comes as large, in-person events including the traditional Downtown d’Lights are put on hold during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This event takes place starting on November 27th and ends on December 4th. This event is an all day type of event as well and will happen throughout different downtown businesses. For more information visit the Erie Downtown website.

Sugar Plum Sunday

Get your holiday shopping done locally. Get a coupon book with special offers from participating businesses from the North East Chamber office. Start your day at the North East Area Chamber of Commerce, 44 W. Main St., to pick up your Holiday Coupon Book full of offers an discounts from North East businesses. This event will take place on November 29th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout different downtown North East businesses. For more information on this event visit the North East Chamber’s website, or call 814-725-4262.