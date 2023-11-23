As we gather with family and friends this holiday we want to keep our furry friends in mind.

When you slide leftovers to the family pet, it’s important to think about what foods may be dangerous.

Turkey skin, bones, chocolate and grapes can be deadly, and dogs cannot digest the extra fat, salt, butter and sugar like people can.

Ruth Thompson from the ANNA Shelter recommends making sure all garbage and extra scraps are put away.

“We just recently had a dog come in and was crampy and wasn’t feeling good. We could tell with exploratory X-rays, all that stuff, and she was full of chicken bones. They can’t digest those things. They get bound, they get stuck and they die, so you’ve got to really be aware of that. Again, things you shouldn’t eat a lot of your dog shouldn’t eat any of,” Thompson said.

Thompson added sharing is okay in moderation however, always avoid processed foods with added ingredients.