Be the Match: Register to donate blood marrow to a person in need Friday at UPMC Hamot

UPMC Hamot and the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center are joining forces with a national non-profit organization “Be the Match” to find bone marrow donors.

Today’s Be the Match event is an in-person and online donor registry.

For our viewers who don’t know what bone marrow is and its purpose, Dr. Hussain explains why patients who have a blood cancer need a bone marrow transplant.

Blackburn talks about his diagnosis, why he is in need of a bone marrow transplant, and if he already has a match.

The drive was inspired by UPMC Hamot’s Dr. Kaitlyn Blackburn, in support of her father.

The Be the Match event is happening from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, July 30th in UPMC Hamot’s lobby area.

Register online at my.bethematch.org/UPMC or text “UPMC” to 61474 to start the process of becoming a donor. A donor kit will be mailed to those registering online which will include a brief consent form and items to swab the insides of the cheeks. Donors must be in general good health and between the ages of 18 and 44. Once on the registry, participants can be called to be a match for a patient in need.

