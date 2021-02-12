Be wary of scams when buying flowers online this Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, authorities are warning people to be aware of scams and phony florists.

As many people will be buying flowers online for their loved ones, the BBB says many of those online shoppers complain of damaged flowers or orders arriving late.

One way to avoid falling victim to scammers is by shopping local. We spoke with one local florist who says this is the busiest time of the year for them.

“Don’t be confused when you type in our names and some of the times one these scammers will pop up. For example Allburn and Auburn, we are Allburn, but Auburn are somebody else, they are not local and they are not even a real florist,” said Chris Ehrman, owner, Allburn Florist.

Chris says roses are their biggest sellers during Valentine’s Day, that they sell thousands of them.