(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park has closed down Beach 6 to restricted swimming due to elevated Escherichia coli (E. coli) bacteria.

If E. coli counts are between 235 and 999 colony-forming units (CFU) per 100 mL of water, a swimming advisory is posted.

When a beach is posted under restricted swimming, park visitors are not allowed to enter the water until the E. coli count is less than 1000 CFU per 100 mL of water, according to Erie County Department of Health protocol.

The park’s swimming waters are tested twice weekly, but retesting has already started and will be performed daily. During the restricted swimming phase, visitors are not permitted to enter the water at the affected beach.

Beach areas posted under restricted swimming are still open to the public for sunbathing and recreational activities.

For additional information, contact the Erie County Department of Health at 814-451-6700, the Presque Isle State Park Office at 814-833-7424 or visit the CDC’s information page to learn more on E. coli.