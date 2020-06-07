Beach goers react to Presque Isle being open for swimming

Starting this weekend the beaches at Presque Isle are open for swimming.

You can now go swimming at Presque Isle State Park. Some people are saying however that the water is still too cold.

“It’s chilly but you can get used to the water temperature. It’s just really great that we can go back into the water and swim,” said Camdin Wilson.

One lifeguard manager said that many visitors at Presque Isle Beaches aren’t swimming since the water temperature is still in the lower sixties.

“Children are getting in the water. The adults I think are still kind of takes their breath away and they’re a little nervous about getting in there. It’s just not as enjoyable for them,” said Bob North, Lifeguard Manager.

One beach goer said just that.

“It’s quite cold. I don’t wanna go in it and I don’t think my husbands been in it yet but the boys have and absolutely have loved it and they’re soaked from head to toe,” said Erin Gorham, Presque Isle Visitor.

Some parents are saying that bringing their kids to swim at the beach is exactly what they needed after spending months inside the house.

“Well for them I know they’ve been cooped up inside and dying to get outside every chance they get and they’re really excited,” said Justin Spierling, Presque Isle Visitor.

Spierling added that his son woke him up early this morning excited to go to the beach.

“I like playing in the sand and going in the water and swimming,” said Gio Chavez, Presque Isle Visitor.

Another young beach goer said that it is fortunate you can swim at Presque Isle since many pools are closed.

“We have a pool, but they’re probably not gonna open it so I was like now that we can swim its gonna be fun,” said Joshua Manning, Presque Isle Visitor.

After eight hours of training, new life guards will start working at the end of this month.

So as the water gets warmer and more people are swimming the beaches will have more lifeguards out on duty.