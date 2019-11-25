Beacon Communities announces application for renovation and preservation of Richford Arms

Beacon Communities LLC announced that they applied to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) last week for funding to renovate and preserve Richford Arms.

Richford Arms is a 100-unit affordable housing development located at the corner of State Street and North Park Row.

Beacon will find out this summer whether its funding application has been approved by PHFA.

Dara Kovel, Beacon’s CEO, says, “We are thrilled to be investing in Erie, alongside the E.D.D.C., Erie Insurance, Saint Vincent Hospital, UPMC Hamot, The Erie Community Foundation, and others. This partnership will create unique opportunities in Erie to enhance the Perry Square neighborhood and enrich the lives of the Erie residents who live at Richford Arms.”

The proposed redevelopment would total approximately $25.5m.

The proposed scope of work includes improvements to the building exterior and building systems, upgrades to the ground floor retail storefronts, new common areas for wellness programming, and renovations to the apartments and corridors.

As at Highpoint Tower, Beacon intends to partner with LECOM to provide health and wellness services to the residents.

Richford Arms is adjacent to the campus of Erie Insurance, so Beacon worked closely with leaders at the insurance company as Beacon prepared its redevelopment proposal.

Erie Insurance CEO Tim NeCastro says, “I believe the strongest communities are diverse communities – and that’s what we want for Erie’s downtown. Beacon’s commitment to Highpoint Tower, Richford Arms, and the people who live there supports that vision of a diverse community and aligns with our revitalization efforts. Our work with Beacon has allowed us to learn much about the company and its leadership. I’m impressed with the team’s authenticity and their true dedication to the people and communities they serve. Their investments here are significant and their partnership appreciated.”

“We are committed to making sure our residents get the services they need to stay healthy, engage in their communities, and maintain a stable home life. And by connecting residents with the services they need, our wellness program will save the overall system money by reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and keeping people in their homes. It is an unusual opportunity to take a great property like Richford and accomplish these outcomes with a great neighbor like Erie Insurance,” said Kovel.