(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County.

The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit.

The driver suffered minor injuries.