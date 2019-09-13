‘Beards and Braids’ held at Mama Mia’s BOWtique to help dad’s learn to style their daughters hair

Some dad’s are getting a hands on lesson when it comes to styling their daughters hair.

This was the first ever “Beards and Braids” held at Mama Mia’s BOWtique Thursday night.

These daring dads learned how to make a pony tail, a bun, and how to braid, all taught by a professional stylist.

The idea is to teach dad’s the basics so they can lend a helping hand at home.

“So we’re to help dad’s kind of level the playing field and show them they can still get their girls ready and still look nice, just like moms do,” said Alex Foti, Manager, Mama Mia’s BOWtique.

Each daddy-daughter pair went home with a goody bag with all the supplies needed to create the perfect hair style.