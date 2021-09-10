Beast on the Bay hits the beaches Saturday

The annual Beast on the Bay fundraiser returns to the shores of Lake Erie this Saturday.

Over 1,000 people will take part in the annual event that raises money for the Barber National Institute.

30 man-made obstacles spanning 10 miles of sand, water and swamp lands await participants of all levels of fitness during the 8th annual event.

Spectators are encouraged to show up and cheer the participants on.

“Spectators can really come and spectate from any point on the beach,” said Pat Barber of the Barber National Institute. “But great points would be beach 6, beach 11 and the beach right next to Stull Interpretive Center.”

A one-mile adaptive course for adults with disabilities will also be set up at Waldameer Park.

