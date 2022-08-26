The City of Erie Public Works Department is preparing to set up the course for Beast on the Bay.

Preparations are underway for Barber Beast on the Bay.

It’s a fundraising event for the Barber National Institute that includes a 10-mile obstacle course on the beaches of Presque Isle.

Friday, City of Erie Code Enforcement officers are moving the obstacles from the warehouse, getting ready to soon move the equipment down to the beach.

“There’s a lot of time that goes into the setup process and the teardown process. We put a lot of hours into how this goes logistically, how the trucks and the machines are going to come in and get these things out of here, get them on the beach, and get things set up. Then at the end take it all down,” said Jake Binney, beast builder, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

The Beast on the Bay is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10.