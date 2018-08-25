Beat Beethoven 5K 2018
Erie, PA - The annual Beat Beethoven 5K race is a unique event in Erie. Runners race to finish the 5K before the Erie Philharmonic plays through the entire Beethoven's 5th Symphony. Those not racing enjoy a free concert in Perry Square. About 20-or-so minutes in, cheers can be heard coming from the finish line as the first runners began crossing. Every year, the CEO and President of WQLN volunteers as Beethoven, sporting a messy, gray wig, a red scarf and a tuxedo coat.
"I did it," New says, glaring directly into the camera. "26:11, that's a personal best, even for a dead composer," he says, laughing. He adds, "Its a great piece of outreach for our Philharmonic. I mean, its rare that you can live in a city and go out and see the philharmonic play on a Saturday morning. On a beautiful Saturday morning."
This is the 9th year for this event.
