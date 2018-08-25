Beat Beethoven 5K 2018 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9th annual Beat Beethoven pins racers against the great 5th Symphony... and Tom New dressed as Beethoven himself. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9th annual Beat Beethoven pins racers against the great 5th Symphony... and Tom New dressed as Beethoven himself. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9th annual Beat Beethoven pins racers against the great 5th Symphony... and Tom New dressed as Beethoven himself. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9th annual Beat Beethoven pins racers against the great 5th Symphony... and Tom New dressed as Beethoven himself. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9th annual Beat Beethoven pins racers against the great 5th Symphony... and Tom New dressed as Beethoven himself. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 9th annual Beat Beethoven pins racers against the great 5th Symphony... and Tom New dressed as Beethoven himself. [ + - ]

Erie, PA - The annual Beat Beethoven 5K race is a unique event in Erie. Runners race to finish the 5K before the Erie Philharmonic plays through the entire Beethoven's 5th Symphony. Those not racing enjoy a free concert in Perry Square. About 20-or-so minutes in, cheers can be heard coming from the finish line as the first runners began crossing. Every year, the CEO and President of WQLN volunteers as Beethoven, sporting a messy, gray wig, a red scarf and a tuxedo coat.

"I did it," New says, glaring directly into the camera. "26:11, that's a personal best, even for a dead composer," he says, laughing. He adds, "Its a great piece of outreach for our Philharmonic. I mean, its rare that you can live in a city and go out and see the philharmonic play on a Saturday morning. On a beautiful Saturday morning."

This is the 9th year for this event.