Because You Care holds 26th annual Paws at the Park

Today was the 26th annual Paws at the Park to help raise money for a local animal shelter.

What better way to help give to the cats and dogs in need than to register for a walk with your furry friend.

Taking a walk might be your dogs favorite activity.

“We are looking forward to this really exciting walk because they are really excited,” said Patricha Fields, Participant.

Fields participates at the Paws at the Park fundraiser almost every year, but this time is a sentimental experience with the recent loss of one of her dogs.

“We have three dogs here from Because You Care. We really love this organization so it’s really, really it’s sad we did lose one of our dogs,” said Fields.

Because You Care Inc. is an animal rescue service in Erie that takes in homeless cats and dogs.

The goal is to cover vet costs and any extra care. Families who bring their dog for the trail walk can register for $35 and participate in raffle baskets or buy merchandise.

“The Franklin fun basket raffle is a big part of the walk and all of the money that is generated from that raffle is for medical care,” said Debra Spaulding, Chairwoman at Paws at the Park.

Even though this dog Hannah Montana won’t be walking the trails, she will be riding on wheels to help raise money for other dogs.

“Our goal is $25,000 so I’m crossing my fingers that we can come close to it,” said Spaulding.

Keeping the memories of her dog close, Fields said that it is great to help other dogs that are in need.

“That was the best dog we ever got. Just like these two little guys we are really excited. We are really excited that we are coming back. It’s a good feeling to be back. It’s hard to be without the little guy,” said Fields.

The organization brought some dogs that are up for adoption to the event for anyone that might want to adopt a dog.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists