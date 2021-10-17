Because You Care Inc celebrates 40 years of rescuing animals

One local non-profit is celebrating 40 years of rescuing animals and finding good homes for them.

Because You Care Inc. held an open house birthday bash on October 17th.

They wanted to use this time to showcase their new center.

During this event there were also multiple fun activities including dog painting, raffles, and photo booths.

“I mean it’s really to just celebrate and thank the community for helping us get to forty years and help us get further,” said Megan Duckett, Because You Care Inc.

Since 1981 Because You Care Inc has saved over 7,000 animals.

