“Because You Care” raising awareness for animal rescue at Liberty Park

Over 200 people and their furry friends gathered at Liberty Park to raise awareness for animal rescue.

People walked three laps around the park to benefit the non-profit “Because You Care” program. Many animals that are a part of the facility need rehabilitation and veterinary care.

Attendees at today’s event brought in pledges to help with animal rescues. Other activities included an agility course for dogs, food vendors and an adoption area for people to take home a pup.

“People are willing to donate what they can but bringing them all together and to a event like this is a lot of fun and it’s a fun way to raise money,” said Kris Steiner, Executive Director of Because You Care. “We try to do this every year. “

Organizers of the event say they are hoping to raise $30,000 for animals in need