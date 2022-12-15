A study on a Girard Township bridge is being looked over for a possible reconstruction project.

Introductory information on the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Beckman Road Bridge Feasibility Study is now available online, according to a release.

PennDOT will also hold a public meeting on the project from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Rice Avenue Middle School cafeteria, 1100 Rice Avenue, Girard, 16417. It will introduce the project, review feasibility findings related to the possible removal of the Beckman Road bridge over I-90 and hear public input related to the proposed improvements.

The release states the reconstruction project would include the reconstruction of approximately 7.5 miles of I-90 from east of Exit 9 (Route 18, Girard/Platea) to east of Exit 18 (Route 832/Sterrettania Road, Presque Isle State Park).

Work is expected to occur during the 2027 construction season.

The existing Beckman Road bridge, which is located in Girard Township, is a four-span continuous rolled steel I-beam bridge built in 1959. It is classified as fair condition and is used by approximately 125 vehicles a day on average.

You can learn more about the Beckman Road Bridge Study on their webpage. Those unable to access the information online or attend the meeting may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Jeanette Uhl by email or at 814-678-7084.