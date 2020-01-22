Bed bug scare at one Edinboro University dormitory

One Edinboro University dorm is apparently housing more than students, after bed bugs were reported there.

Edinboro University confirming two cases are currently being taken care in the Highland dorms. This coming as a scare to many students following a situation at the Edinboro Walmart, where someone released a pill bottle of bed bugs in a changing room.

According to the university, the rooms have been isolated and are being treated. Some students angered by the finding, with one saying that she found out about the bed bug issue from a resident assistant.

“They just sent out an email twenty minutes ago letting us know we have them, but they’ve waited for a while so it just like messed up.” said Madison Streich, a sophomore at Edinboro University.

Officials say on average they see about 10 concerns a year, with about 25 percent being confirmed cases. As for notifying students, that is not part of their standard operating procedure.