Beer and wine industries get $1.9 million in Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board grants

Pennsylvania’s beer and wine production will be getting a seven-figure boost from Harrisburg.

The State Liquor Control Board approved grants totaling more than $1.9 million to fund 15 projects.

Those efforts are focused on marketing and research for the beer industry and increased production on Pennsylvania wines.

Since the first grants of this type were awarded in 2017, the PLCB has provided more than $4.8 million for the beer industry and $5.9 million for the wine industry.

