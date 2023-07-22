Around 2,200 people gathered on the bay for a good cause.

Beer on the Bay took place at the Liberty Park Amphitheater for its 14th year.

There was 50 breweries and over 20 vendors. People were able to enjoy live entertainment while trying local and regional craft brews.

This festival is put on every year by Erie Brewing Company to benefit the ANNA Shelter.

“Erie is, it’s kind of a small town and a city. So it’s really good to highlight local people as much as possible and that’s one of my favorite parts of living here. Every festival is all about the community, the local people that run it and highlighting them as much as you can. So, we like to carry that into here as well,” said Tyler Wigfield, general manager of Erie Brewing Company.

Wigfield said that Erie Brewing Company tries to highlight people from the community as much as possible.