Behind the scenes at El Amigo part of Hispanic Heritage Month

From Mid-September through Mid-October, Jet 24 Action News is showcasing a month-long series of stories as part of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Four years ago, the owners of El Amigo had a vision to keep their families traditional cuisine going, and bring a new experience to downtown.

17-years-ago, David Saldana had a vision to move to Erie from Mexico to be with his family and to experience something new.

He did just that. At 14 he packed his bags and headed North.

“I decided it was time to do my own thing, and come back to Erie where I knew people and I had family and friends. I have kids, so this made it a lot easier,” said David Saldana, Owner, El Amigo.

El Amigo sits on State Street with a wide array of traditional Mexican cuisine the Erie community can try. He hopes El Amigo brings in a new taste that many have never tried before.

Keeping the traditions alive is important to the owner of El Amigo and he does that by bringing his mothers recipes right here in Erie.

Saldana took his cooking skills to the test to show his favorite authentic dishes that he learned from his ancestors; table side guacamole, his sister’s daily homemade tortillas, and everyone’s favorite street tacos, garnished with cilantro and a secret sauce.

“The street tacos, the Mexican tacos, they’re original. That’s how we eat them in Mexico. There is no other way. In case some has the idea those aren’t authentic, that’s how I eat them in Mexico, that’s how it is,” said Saldana.

With Erie being such a diverse and multicultural community, Saldana believes the community should expand it’s diversity and continue to give all cultures cuisine a try.

“I want everyone to learn about the culture, about the Mexican cuisine. I would like everyone to try it. Once you try it, we understand that not everybody is going to like it,” said Saldana.

El Amigo hopes to keep the traditions going for the years to come, and to also bring a taste of Mexico right here to downtown Erie.