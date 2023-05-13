Penn State Behrend’s Master Gardener Program held their 16th annual plant sale.

They invited the public to come look and buy annual perennial, native and pollinator plants and much more.

The money was raised to make their educational outreach free or as low cost as they could make it.

“A lot of our master gardeners go ahead and start the plants, or they actually grow them in their gardens. They’re divided up and added to their plant sale. We do a lot of outreach in the schools and they help do some of the plants as well and it’s just a really great outreach project,” said Lisa Rand, Master Gardener coordinator at Penn State Behrend.

Rand told us that they had a line wrapped around the parking lot before they opened and it was a great turn out.