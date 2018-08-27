Being a "Durable Human" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

ERIE, Pa. - Classes are starting in many school districts soon - if they haven't already.

That means right now it the perfect time to take the Durable Family Pledge!

It's a way family members can agree on some new household habits that will make them more durable in mind, body and relationships.

Watch the interview with Jenifer Joy Madden, and log on to DurableHuman.com/Pledge to learn more, and to take the pledge!

Check out our full interview with JJ below!