A once prominent Millcreek Township business is being put up for sale.

The Bel-Aire Hotel closed last October, and will apparently be staying that way. The property on W. 8th St. went into receivership last year, and shut down in the fall.

Friday, a spokesman for the parent company of that court-appointed receiver confirmed that they’re a management company, and also stressed it’s the owner who has decided to sell.

That statement also indicated the hotel is in need of “significant investment” to make it competitive.