Bel-Aire Hotel in Millcreek Township closed for winter

A well-known hotel in Millcreek Township has closed its doors temporarily.

It was reported that the Bel-Aire Hotel would be under new ownership a few months ago.

The plans never happened and led to the doors closing temporarily.

Michael Marshall, President and CEO of Marshall Hotels and Resorts, says the hotel is only closed for the winter.

The Bel-Aire hotel will open again in Spring of 2022.

