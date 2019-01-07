Bel-Aire Hotel to receive more than $1 million in renovations Video

A local hotel is spending more than $1 million to renovate their accommodations and change brands in the process.

The Bel-Aire Hotel on West 8th Street in Millcreek was built back in 1983. Since then, Owner Kerry Schwab says they've made improvements to the interior as well as the exterior of the building.

This time, crews are gutting the ballroom and guest rooms.

Schwab says, "We'll have all new guest room furniture, new carpet, new paint, new fixtures, new beds."

Jace Mitchell of Elk Creek Painting says they will also be "Redoing wallpaper, painting, doing a texture knockdown in the rooms..." As well as sprucing up the pool area and restaurant, all of which are closed during the renovations. However, guests are still welcome to stay at the hotel while the work is going on.

Schwab says, "We are open for business. We'll be advertising that we are open."

Once those renovations inside are complete, the whole hotel will be rebranded as 'Bel-Aire Wyndham'.

The ballroom renovations are expected to be completed by the end of January. The restaurant, as well as the pool area, will re-open in early February. But, the work doesn't stop there.

Schwab tells us, "All the public space will be redone with new carpet, paint, etc. So, the property will have a total renovation by the middle of April."

Schwab says these planned upgrades throughout the years have helped keep the Bel-Aire competitive in the local hotel industry by keeping things fresh looking and up-to-date.

The total cost of the project will range between $1 - $2 million.