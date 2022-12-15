Everything must go at a liquidation sale for a former Erie hotel.

Items from guest rooms — the commercial kitchen, office, and bar and restaurant — in the Bel-Aire Hotel are for sale.

The project manager of International Content Liquidations says the public is allowed to come in and shop.

She told us the items are affordable with wardrobes as low as $25, and desk chairs for $35. But customers should expect sales tax and a 15% buyers premium added to all purchases.

“You can come in, pay for it, we take cash and credit. You don’t have to take it the same day. We do have carts and dollies you can borrow, but you need to bring your man power,” said Nicole Kabealo, project manager, International Content Liquidations.

The project manager says they are at the hotel seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.