(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Saving lives is about getting there in time, and a new grant will allow an Erie County volunteer fire department to do just that.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie, met with Belle Valley Fire Department firefighters on Tuesday to announce a $90,000 state grant has been approved for the department to purchase a quick response vehicle (QRV), according to a release.

“Belle Valley had a specific need to purchase a reliable vehicle to transport first responders and equipment for medical assist calls so they could properly respond to life-and-death situations as quickly as possible,” Bizzarro said. “We can’t leave our local departments without the tools they need to effectively serve our community. While EMS companies and first responders across Pennsylvania have experienced serious obstacles, including a lack of funding, I was thankful to be able to step in to make certain Belle Valley received this much-needed funding.”

These funds will be used to purchase a four-door, 1-ton crew cab with four-wheel drive and will be outfitted with emergency lights, siren, radios and basic mounting equipment.

A QRV transports personnel and existing equipment, including fire extinguishers, forcible entry equipment, toolboxes, AED, O2, backboards, air packs, splints and other required equipment.

Belle Valley Fire Department has served the Erie community for more than 80 years, dating back to its establishment in 1938 when it became the third fire department in Millcreek Township – tasked with the protection of the eastern portion of Millcreek.