A fire in Belle Valley leaves three people without a place to stay.

Calls started coming in for reports of a structure fire just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

The fire broke out in the 1900 block of East Grandview Boulevard. Once on scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home.

Everyone inside was able to get out okay.

The Red Cross was called in to assist. A fire investigator was also called to help determine what caused the fire.