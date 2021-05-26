Belle Valley Kindergarten teacher named the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year

A Belle Valley Kindergarten teacher has been named the Golden Apple Teacher of the Year.

JET 24 and Edinboro University presented 30 teachers with the Golden Apple Award this school year.

Tonight in a 30th Anniversary Golden Apple Award Special, the Top Teacher of the Year Award was revealed.

Julie Ottavio of Belle Valley Elementary in the Millcreek School District was awarded the Top Teacher of the Year Award.

She has been teaching school for 19 years. Ottavio was surprised in front of all the teachers at the school.

Without a doubt, this past year was one of the most challenging due to the pandemic.

“It makes everything that I’ve done worthwhile you know. All the extra time that we spend prepping lessons and you know wanting to make it special, and the extra detail, and you know the magic we put into the kindergarten year and so it just makes it worth while, but the kids make it worth while. This, this is amazing,” said Julie Ottavio, Teacher of the Year.

Our congratulations to Julie. If you missed tonight’s special broadcast on JET 24, you can watch it here.