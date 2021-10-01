Beloved Corry School District bus driver retires after 53 years

A beloved bus driver for the Corry Area School District drove her final bus route Friday morning.

Barb Rogers has been driving for 53 years and says it has been a very bittersweet day. She has driven three generations of students, including her own five children.

Rogers, who will be 82-years-old, says she has so many memories to recall from over the years.

“I couldn’t begin to do all the memories, that’s a long time. But I made a lot of friends, even from other schools who have nothing to do with us,” said Barb Rogers, retiring from Corry Area School District Friday.

Rogers says she plans to travel with her husband who is also retiring this year.

