The Erie community said goodbye to a long-time Erie anchor and reporter Emily Matson Saturday.

Matson’s funeral services were held at Saint Jude the Apostle Church on Saturday morning.

Memorial contributions were made in Emily’s name to Lucy’s First Step.

Matson was an anchor and reporter with WICU for nearly 20 years and interned at JET24 in the early 2000s.

She is also the recipient of two awards from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.

Matson passed away on Monday, December 11.