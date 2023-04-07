The Benedictine Sisters of Erie are using this year’s Good Friday Peace March to draw attention to how well we are treating our planet.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie and the community have come together for over 40 years to remember the suffering and passion of Jesus Christ that one sister said continues today.

As this year’s pilgrimage for peace travels to nine different stations throughout Erie, they focus on their mission as they continue spreading messages of peace.

“To pray, specifically for all of the dangers that mother earth faces, and to just bring awareness and knowledge to the people we pass and to plead that we would do our part and that we would hope to inspire other people to do their part too,” said Sister Annette Marshall of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

One Sister said this year’s walk is centered around an environmental issue.

“We’re focusing on the climate crisis and how we are destroying our planet,” said Sister Stephanie Schmidt of the Benedictine Sisters of Erie.

Sister Marshall said the ongoing battle is something that everyone needs to be aware of.

“I would hope that the people at home would realize that they have a responsibility and to take seriously the things that we’re trying to teach about peace about justice and about care for the earth,” Sister Marshall went on to say.

One sister said as long as there is injustice in the world, they will continue to walk to spread the message of peace.

“It’s urgent that we take seriously climate control that we vote and urge our legislators to do something to bring about this change or the children of tomorrow will have no earth,” Sister Schmidt explained.

Marshall said she is hopeful that the walk will change the terrible situation of the world that we are facing.