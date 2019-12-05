Benedictine Sisters host Silent Peace Walk in downtown Erie

A silent night in downtown Erie represents a call for peace Wednesday night.

The Benedictines for Peace holding their final silent peace walk of the year in Perry Square. The Benedictines asking people to be aware of religious traditions celebrating hope and love while walking in solidarity. Sister Anne McCarthy reminding everyone tonight to prepare their own hearts for peace as well.

“I think we find that bringing love to the world is really important and it starts with each one of us and it starts in our own hearts. Being quiet and walking mindfully helps us to at least remember that.” Sister McCarthy said.

The next Silent Peace Walk is scheduled for Wednesday, January 8th, 2020.