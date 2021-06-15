Benedictines For Peace gather at Perry Square to host their first silent peace walk in fifteen months

A plea for peace and unity returns tonight from it’s pandemic pause.

Benedictines For Peace gathered at Perry Square to host their first silent peace walk in fifteen months.

Like so many other events, the silent peace walks were put on hold until COVID restrictions were lifted.

Organizers said that as the walks resume they are more aware of the need to eliminate what separates us.

“The point of the peace walk is to come across any kind of boarders or divisions or boundaries and gather whoever wants to come,” said Sr. Anne McCarthy, OSB, Benedictines For Peace.

During the pandemic, the Benedictines urged people to take their own personal peace walks.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list