Benedictines for Peace hold monthly Silent Peace Walk at Blasco Library

Prayers for a more peaceful world continue tonight.

The Benedictines for Peace holding their monthly Silent Peace Walk at Blasco Library. Dozens of people braving the frigid weather to walk in a single file line ad pray for peace. Tonight’s location serving as a beacon for education, civic engagement and creativity in the community. Organizers at the peace walk say the turnout means that this is an important practice for people in the area.

“I think it says that this has become and important practice and that we’re feeling a need for this.” said Anne McCarthy, OSB, the Coordinator at the Benedictines for Peace.

The next peace walk is scheduled for March 2nd at the Mercy Center for Women.