Benedictines for Peace hold Silent Peace Walk

Four years of promoting peace in the Erie community was marked by a special event on Thursday.

The Benedictines for Peace held a cookout for the fourth anniversary of Silent Peace Walks in Erie.

Each month, the Benedictines invite the public to walk with them in different neighborhoods in an effort to bring unity to the world.

Sister Ann Muczynski said it’s important to have these walks, especially with so much unrest.

“My belief is that if we can be more peaceful then that transmits to other people,” said Sister Ann Muczynski of Benedictine’s for Peace. “They too would catch that peace because it’s something that can be, I feel caught, rather than taught.”

The Benedictines have been working to help people in the Erie area for more than 160 years.

