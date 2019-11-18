Breaking News
Benedictines for Peace to hold Silent Peace Walk at Erie County Prison tonight

The Benedictines for Peace will hold a Silent Walk for Peace tonight to raise awareness for immigrants in detention centers throughout the country.

The public is encouraged to join the Sisters as they walk around the Erie County Prison tonight from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

The walk will begin and end at the main entrance of the prison on Ash Street.

Silent Peace Walks aim to promote inner peace, combat fear, divisions, hatred, and bring about peace and unity in the world.

If you can’t make tonight’s walk, the Sisters will hold another silent peace walk in December at Perry Square.

