Benedictines hold silent peace walk at Erie Coke

The mission to bring peace to the Erie community continued tonight.

The Benedictines held their monthly silent peace walk outside of the Erie Coke Corporation. The goal of these monthly walks is to raise awareness of the divisiveness around the world and right here in our area.

“It helps us to be more aware at a deeper level of what we face and also of what the possibilities are for peace, for justice, for opportunity in our world,” said Sister Anne McCarthy, OSB.

These silent peace walks have been taking place in the community for three years.