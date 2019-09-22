Benedictines to hold silent peace walk past Erie Coke Plant

A source of environmental controversy will be the site of a silent walk for peace.

The walk, led by the Benedictines for peace, will move in single file past the Erie Coke plant. Those participating will begin at seven tomorrow evening at the nearby East Avenue boat launch.

From there, they will go to Erie Coke before returning to the boat launch. Erie Coke and the Department of Environmental Protection have been at odds over the renewal of the plant’s operating permit.

The case is currently before a state environmental hearing board judge.