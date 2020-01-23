Benefits and importance of surveillance cameras for homeowners

Camera sales are booming these days as owners look for ways to protect property.

Erie Police are continuing to search for leads in a number of ongoing investigations, but something that could be extremely useful in those cases is something that can be put up by property owners.

You never know when something could happen near you, so it could be helpful to take extra caution by setting up surveillance cameras.

“We live on a busy street, we have a lot of traffic. Sometimes you hear some bang or some accident and if anything happens, you might have information about it and its just general safety precautions.” said Martin Niftulaev, an Erie resident.

Not only can these cameras help you, but they can also help play an essential role when it comes helping people with an investigation.

“Obviously, we can use that video and we don’t have to say where and when we got that from. I understand sometimes people don’t want to get involved, but a great way for that is just give us the video and then you don’t have to be involved at all.” said Captain Rick Lorah of the Erie Police Department.

But if people believe that you are with holding surveillance footage…

“We can get a search warrant and obtain that. Obviously, if there is a crime in your area and you look back and see if it was caught on your video. We would hope that you call and let us know ‘Hey, I have cameras and I caught that because that’s going to stop crime in your area and its helping for us’.” Lorah said.

If something does happen in your area and you’re unsure if the footage you have will help the officers, you’re still urged to show them just in case.