Bethel Christian School Students hold “Stuff the Truck” event

People of all ages everywhere continue to give to others this holiday season

Students of Bethel Christian School hosted their annual “Stuff the Truck” event Friday morning. Around 115 students lined up with donations of warm items and household goods.

All items will be given to those in need through Erie United Methodist Alliance Programs. Those programs include the Refuge Homeless Shelter, the Liberty House for Veterans and Our Neighbor’s Place Seasonal Shelter.

“So happy to partner with Bethel Christian School this year again to stuff the truck for homeless families with kids in Northwestern Pennsylvania. This is the third year I believe in a row.” said Kurt Crays, Executive Director of Erie United Methodist Alliance.

