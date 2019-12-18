Bethel Christian School to host ‘Stuff the Truck’ event to benefit Erie’s homeless

EUMA has announced that Bethel Christian School will host a “Stuff the Truck” event on Friday, December 20, 2019 to benefit Erie’s homeless.

The event is being held to collect new and gently used items to help those who are homeless this winter season. Collected items will be donated to EUMA (Erie United Methodist Alliance).

The project is a school-wide activity, hosted by the student council. Students and faculty will begin to stuff the EUMA truck at 9:30 a.m.

Students and their families are encouraged to donate such items as: long underwear, blankets, sheet sets, winter outerwear, socks, sweatshirts and backpacks. These items will be given to those in need through EUMA programs, including: the Refuge homeless shelter for families, Liberty House homeless shelter for Veterans, and Our Neighbors’ Place Seasonal Shelter for homeless men and women.

“We are thankful for community partners like Bethel Christian School who go to great lengths to help our neighbors in greatest need,” said Kurt Crays. “These essential items will be used within our programs to provide comfort and blessing to those who need our services.”