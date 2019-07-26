Bethesda Lutheran Services holding Celebration of Summer event

Community members gathered for the 21st annual Celebration of Summer event at Bethesda Lutheran Services.

The six-week free program gives children the opportunity to learn about a safe and healthy environment. The free event brings families together to enjoy a day of fun in the sun. Activities include face painting, balloon artists, and a number of prizes for children to win.

Bethesda Lutheran Services provides long term financial support and leadership for families in need.

“It’s a program for the community where we do all kind of prevention programs, after school programming, a lot of different things for the youth and families here in the community,” said George Trauner, Executive Director of Lutheran Services.

Bethesda will offer after school day care and school programs throughout the 2019-2020 school year.